New York judge rejects state efforts to shutter bitcoin mine over climate concerns

U.S. stocks fell to their worst loss since Election Day as the rally that Wall Street got from last week's victory for Donald Trump and a cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve kept fading. The S&P 500 sank 1.3% Friday to close a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.2%. Moderna and other makers of vaccines helped drag the market down after President-elect Donald Trump named Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to be his health secretary. Treasury yields swung following stronger-than-expected reports on the economy.