Minnesotans who try to steal vehicles will face new, harsher penalties thanks to a new law and set of guidelines that took effect Aug. 1.

Lawmakers voted this year to make carjacking its own separate offense, with the intent that carjackers face prison time similar to peopled convicted of aggravated assault. But, after comments solicited from the public showed support for harsher penalties, the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission, which sets standards for prison sentences, upgraded the amount of time carjackers would serve.

Carjacking sentences could now run 18 months up to 13 years in prison, depending on the seriousness of the incident and the suspect's criminal history. To compare, someone convicted of 1st degree aggravated assault, which means they hurt someone or were armed with a deadly weapon, would face four to nine years in prison.

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, introduced the legislation. Limmer said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the commission's decision, but added that the stories he heard from victims stressed the urgency for officials to respond.

"There needs to be a consequence for this intrusion into someone's privacy and the taking of one's property," Limmer said. "If the victim is of low-income, that car is a life link to their job, to getting groceries — for their family."

In Minnesotans and people across the nation, such intrusions have become more common.

Thousands of vehicles have been reported stolen in Minneapolis this year, causing a record surge in auto thefts, a 70% increase compared to last year. A mid-year study by the Council on Criminal Justice, an independent think-tank based in Washington D.C., revealed that auto thefts increased in cities across the nation.

"While not all cities reporting data for this study experienced a rise in motor vehicle thefts, seven saw an increase of 100% or more during the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022," the study read. "It is likely that much of this increase is the result of thefts of Kia and Hyundai models, but rates were already trending upward before these vehicles became popular targets."

The explosion in the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has been largely driven by a social media challenge called "Kia Boys." Teens and young adults dare each other to steal many of the manufacturers' 2010-2021 model vehicles because a design feature allows people to drive them without a key.

Both companies have provided steering wheel locks and pledged to equip engine mobilizers on future vehicles, but ongoing thefts have led Twin Cities officials to urge for a recall. Attorney General Keith Ellison launched an investigation to determine if the automobile companies violated the state's consumer protection and public nuisance laws.

As legal battles over a potential settlement continue, some cities have made progress in deterring vehicle thefts. St. Paul is one of them, decreasing a surge in such thefts by 32% compared to last year.

Limmer believes the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office's work to investigate and prevent auto thefts is a big factor because it brings greater chances for prosecution. He hopes that the new sentencing guidelines work to deter thefts in a similar way, but added that carjacking is a crime that will not go away anytime soon.

"This is something that we've got to try, and I think it's absolutely necessary," Limmer said. "It would be best if [perpetrators] avoid this type of thing."