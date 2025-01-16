New tool will allow anyone to look up Minnesota police officers' employment history

For example, last summer, an Illinois sheriff’s deputy, Sean Grayson, was charged with murder after he shot and killed a woman, Sonya Massey, in her home during an exchange about a pot of boiling water. It later came out that Grayson had been discharged from the U.S. Army for wrongdoing, pled guilty to two DWIs, then worked in five different police departments — some with findings of misconduct. Hunt said if the Sangamon County sheriff knew the public could easily look up officers' employment history, Grayson may never have been hired.