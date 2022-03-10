Already under fire for racist behavior at school sporting events, New Prague students appeared to add more fuel to the blaze Wednesday, as a TV camera at the Minnesota high school hockey tournament caught students flashing what appeared to be a white power symbol.

But the school district said the upper-elementary students flashing the "OK" sign had no idea it could be interpreted as a racist gesture.

"School administration addressed the situation immediately after they were made aware of the situation," the New Prague district said in a statement Thursday. "When questioned, the students did not understand what the signal meant. They were mimicking something they saw at an earlier hockey game on the big screen. We have no reason to believe they knew it could signify white supremacy."

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), which runs the hockey tournament, said it had also been assured that the students acted unwittingly.

After the gestures were spotted, the league said, it immediately contacted New Prague school officials who were onsite at Mariucci Arena.

"The students were unaware of this [racist] meaning," the league said. "New Prague took action to appropriately address this behavior with the students.

"The MSHSL condemns all actions that are intended to cause racial harm in any way and continues to work directly with member schools to best represent the mission and beliefs of the MSHSL."

Recently, St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale announced that they would no longer play New Prague in sports after their players were subjected to racist taunts. Earlier this week, MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens testified at a state House committee meeting about the league's efforts to crack down on racist behavior at sporting events.