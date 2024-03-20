A New Prague attorney on vacation with his family in Puerto Rico drowned last week after a powerful current carried him away from shore.

His was one of at least five such deaths this year on the Caribbean island.

Benjamin King, 51, was pulled from the water by the local maritime police and taken to a hospital but could not be resuscitated, according to reports. He is survived by his wife, Scott County District Court Judge Colleen G. King, and their children Aidan and Molly.

His death has reverberated in New Prague, where he had served as both an assistant county attorney and a public defender, said his brother-in-law Patrick Goggins.

"The thing about Ben, he had this innate ability that everyone who he met down here liked him," Goggins said.

King's wife's family is from the New Prague area, and King, who was born in Milwaukee and raised in Green Bay and Madison, moved to New Prague about 20 years ago after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Hamline University School of Law. "It's a close-knit community and before you knew it, my lifelong friends were such good friends of Ben, and they treasured him," Goggins said.

A police report on the drowning said King was swimming on March 13 off of La Pared beach in Luquillo, on Puerto Rico's northeast coast, when he was swept out to sea. Emergency crews found him and tried to save him at a hospital in Fajardo, about 6 miles away.

It's not uncommon for swimmers to encounter strong tides at some beaches in Puerto Rico, according to the local tourism authority, and King's death along with several others in recent weeks have renewed calls to warn swimmers about riptides and ocean currents. Some 21 people drowned in Puerto Rico last year.

A 2023 study found that most ripcurrent drownings in the United States take place in Florida, but they can occur anywhere from Puerto Rico to Alaska and including in the Great Lakes.

King's funeral is set for Friday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. The mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague.

An obituary posted on the Bruzek Funeral Home website recalled King as a hard-working and passionate attorney, a Packers and Badgers fan and someone who loved fishing and hunting with friends and family. Nearly 100 people had left notes of support for King's family on the funeral home's website. Goggins said he would miss watching football games with King, and laughing with him.

"I'm going to miss our families being together and getting together, because we did it all the time," Goggins said.