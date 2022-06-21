Introduction: Host Michael Rand is ready to get a better idea of how the AL Central stacks up when the Twins begin a series against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Guardians have made up 6.5 games in the last three weeks and trail Minnesota by just one game. These teams will play eight times before the All-Star break in a month, while the Twins and White Sox will play seven times.

5:00: A look at some interesting comments from new Wolves boss Tim Connelly that — combined with success Denver had when he was there — could mean some time at power forward for Karl-Anthony Towns in the future.

13:00: U.S. soccer legend Cobi Jones joins the show to promote the Major League Soccer All-Star Game at Allianz Field in August and to provide perspective on the past and future of soccer. He also answers several listener questions.

27:00: Never count out a champion.

