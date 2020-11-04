Restaurants continue to innovate as they adapt to the coronavirus pandemic by expanding to-go offerings, adding new menus, and opening online marketplaces. Here are three new restaurant pivots.

Pizza from James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim can now chill with the Heggies and Red Barons in your freezer.

Kim’s Pizzeria Lola just launched frozen pizza, available for pickup only at the Minneapolis restaurant (5557 Xerxes Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-8338).

Par-baked pizzas come in three flavors: My Sha-Roni! (pepperoni and sausage, $18), Hawaii Pie-O (bacon and pineapple, $17) and Old Reliable (cheese, $13).

Also adding to their menu is Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast, with new breakfast to-go service.

Beginning at 8 a.m., grab a coffee and bagel, pastry or hot breakfast sandwich, all utilizing ingredients from the residents in the Food Building (117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-352-5093). The restaurant’s full menu opens at 11 a.m.

And Fika at the American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., 612-524-5108) has opened an online marketplace for bulk items and family-style meals. Get a whole mini-loaf of Danish rye ($8), a pint or quart of the soup of the day ($16-$26), or a meatball dinner that serves four ($52). Place orders with 24-hour advance notice by e-mailing fika@asimn.org.