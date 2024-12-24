11 food (and food-adjacent) books from Minnesota authors to scoop up

“100 Afternoon Treats,” by Sarah Kieffer. This is the fifth cookbook by the author, who also writes the Vanilla Bean Blog and moonlights as the Minnesota Star Tribune’s baking columnist. Bake your way through the Weekend Project chapter on cold January weekends, master one of several brownie or blondie recipes and turn your favorite breakfast foods — blueberry muffins and jelly doughnuts — into cake. Before you know it, summer will be here, and you can turn to the book’s fresh fruit pies and ice cream cakes. But why afternoon treats? “The afternoon can also hold a short space of solitude and stillness, and while I can’t find it every day, the days I can, I cherish,” she told the Star Tribune this fall. “This book is a celebration of those stolen moments, alone, or shared; the brief minute (or two) of taking a breath, drinking that last cup of coffee and enjoying something sweet.” Definitely worth celebrating. (Chronicle)