As the year draws to a close, and we start to get into the “out with the old, in with the new” mindset, we do so with a caveat: It does not apply to books. Especially books in the food realm.
11 food (and food-adjacent) books from Minnesota authors to scoop up
From cooking, baking and cocktails to great reads for cold winter days, consider these books from local writers.
Among this year’s culinary-adjacent releases are 11 books from local authors, ranging from practical cookbooks and cocktails to memoirs and poetry. Whether you’re shopping for a late holiday gift, finally using that gift card from a local bookstore or just treating yourself, consider adding one of these to your collection.
In the kitchen
“Simply Delishaas: Favorite Recipes From my Midwestern Kitchen,” by Hayden Haas. My favorite thing about reading cookbooks, besides the recipes, is feeling like I made a new friend. The recipes, writing style and banter can make the right book feel like an intimate conversation. This is one of those books. The Instagram and TikTok star (@delishaas) grew up in the Red River Valley, worked for Food Network and one of its stars (Molly Yeh) and has compiled an approachable book filled with family favorites as well as modern Midwestern fare, weaving in mini essays about how food fits into his values of tradition, inclusivity, love and courage. It’s a fun, nostalgic read bursting with personality, and Frog’s Eye Salad finally gets its moment in the sun. (DK)
“Appetite for Change: Soulful Recipes From a North Minneapolis Kitchen,” by Appetite for Change with Beth Dooley. This is more than a cookbook; it is a labor of love that shares stories, recipes and kitchen tips from the entire Appetite for Change community, from its founders and chefs to the youth it serves. Dooley worked with the AFC founders — Michelle Horovitz, Tasha Powell and Princess Titus — to compile the recipes, from traditional Jerk Shrimp and Cheese Grits to Hoppin John and Banana Pudding. Through the book you’ll understand how the nonprofit uses good food to strengthen relationships and build more resilient neighborhoods. Delicious recipes and a worthy cause: It’s a win-win for everyone. (University of Minnesota Press)
“Julie’s Eats & Treats Cookbook,” by Julie Evink. The debut cookbook from this Morris, Minn., author has one goal: to make mealtime easier. And it does, with more than 100 family-friendly recipes that take harried cooks from breakfast through dessert. The book is an offshoot of her popular food website, Julie’s Eats & Treats, which started as a way to share recipes with friends and family but has grown into a robust resource with a global reach averaging nearly 2 million page views a month from cooks looking for accessible recipes. You’ll also find tips for meal planning and her favorite kitchen staples, all written in her very personable style. Evink calls herself “the Midwestern mom next door,” and after just a couple of pages, you’ll want to move in next door. (Julie’s Eats & Treats)
Behind the bar
“Bury the Lede,” by Dessa, Marco Zappia and Bill Phelps. A collaboration between musician, cocktail master and photographer that pairs drink recipes with tracks from Dessa’s latest album of the same name. Zappia and Dessa have been longtime mutual fans, first working together in 2017, when Zappia created a custom cocktail to accompany Dessa’s Minnesota Orchestra performance. When planning the “Bury the Lede” launch, “I thought it would be so cool to do an accompanying cocktail book if Marco was game,” Dessa told the Star Tribune last month. “Anytime I see someone who’s excellent with what they do, I wonder if there’s any way we can work together.” The stunning, harmonious result showcases the artistry of all three. (Doomtree Press)
“Twin Cities Cocktails,” by Peter Sieve, Molly Each and Mecca Bos. Fans of the Twin Cities bar scene — or just good cocktails — will enjoy this book curated by the editors of Meal magazine. Interviews, stories, pictures and more than 100 recipes from the talent behind the local bars, distilleries and restaurants combine to give us a true taste of the breadth of our vibrant cocktail scene. Both newcomers and old-timers are represented — from Manny’s and Cafe & Bar Lurcat to Owamni and O’Shaughnessy Distilling — and the authors showcase the work they’re doing to put a Minnesota stamp on cocktails. Now you can do the same at home. (Cider Mill Press)
Baking adventures
“100 Afternoon Treats,” by Sarah Kieffer. This is the fifth cookbook by the author, who also writes the Vanilla Bean Blog and moonlights as the Minnesota Star Tribune’s baking columnist. Bake your way through the Weekend Project chapter on cold January weekends, master one of several brownie or blondie recipes and turn your favorite breakfast foods — blueberry muffins and jelly doughnuts — into cake. Before you know it, summer will be here, and you can turn to the book’s fresh fruit pies and ice cream cakes. But why afternoon treats? “The afternoon can also hold a short space of solitude and stillness, and while I can’t find it every day, the days I can, I cherish,” she told the Star Tribune this fall. “This book is a celebration of those stolen moments, alone, or shared; the brief minute (or two) of taking a breath, drinking that last cup of coffee and enjoying something sweet.” Definitely worth celebrating. (Chronicle)
“Zoë Bakes Cookies,” by Zoë François. François' ode to the ultimate handheld dessert shares the recipes, stories and lessons that paved her way from humble beginnings (she started with a cookie cart) to bestselling author, creator of awe-inspiring desserts and wielder of kitchen torches. It was a pivotal experience for François as she dug deep into family recipes, turning the book into much more than a love letter to cookies. She also takes the opportunity to teach us the finer points of baking with the Baking Academy chapter, how to make a cookie our own in the Cookie Lab chapter, and defends the inclusion of bars. “In the pastry world, we always talk about texture, flavor, contrast and balance. A bar has it all,” she told the Star Tribune ahead of the book’s release. “It’s the perfect food group. The bars are to be revered.” (Ten Speed Press)
“The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book,” by Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson. A sequel to the 2015 edition, the book chronicles the first 20 years of the Star Tribune’s Holiday Cookie Contest, which was started by the two retired Taste staffers. “This book also gave us an opportunity to tell personal stories, to have sort of a personal signoff on the contest,” Svitak Dean told the Star Tribune. “It’s sort of our legacy.” But don’t think this is just a holiday cookie book. While many recipes lend themselves to winter (Snowball Clippers and Hot Cocoa Cookies), there are plenty that deserve year-round status (Almond Palmiers, Strawberry Margarita Gems). The cookie contest proudly carries on and is as popular as ever, thanks to the foundation set by Nelson and Svitak Dean. (University of Minnesota Press)
While on the couch
“A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France” by Steve Hoffman. This memoir from the accountant/award-winning food writer is topping many national “best of the year” lists (and mine, too). The book chronicles the six-month period he and his wife, Mary Jo — whose book “Still” is also making waves in literary circles — moved their family across the globe to immerse themselves in a new culture. It’s a story of a husband and father wanting his family to share his love of France, and how the adventure changed their dynamic — and their futures. Both riveting and relatable, by the end of the book you’ll be ready to embark on a journey of rediscovery, or at least track down wines from France’s Languedoc region, which Hoffman writes about so beautifully. (Crown)
“River Language,” by JD Fratzke. We love seeing a different side of the people we have come to know through restaurants. And this book of poetry by the chef and hospitality pro is a great example of that, yet perhaps not a surprise to those who remember reading his evocative menu descriptions. Billed as “an autobiographical testament to a reconnection with the ancient waterways that run through the deepest parts of all of us,” Fratzke does indeed write about rivers and waterways, foundational for the Winona native, but also restaurants, mullets and wildlife. Even if you’re not a poetry expert (guilty), the poems are a window into both Fratzke and, after a little time, yourself. (Liquid North Publishing)
“The Wisdom of the Sausage Sister,” by Cherie Peterson. Fans of the Minnesota State Fair know the Sausage Sisters and their Food Building stand well. In this book, Peterson tells the story of how she and her sister Merry got their sausage start (carrying on a craft started by their father), and their journey from creating recipes and starting the Weenie Wagon, taking it to the Minneapolis Farmers Market and, finally, debuting at the fair in 2002. They instantly became a perennial favorite with offerings like the popular Twisted Sister to this year’s 3 Piggy Pals On-A-Stick. You’ll read about family traditions, entrepreneurship and, of course, sausage. There are recipes, too. This book slipped by us in 2023, but it’s a meaty addition to this year’s list. (Wise Ink)
Knophela (Little German Button Soup)
Serves 6 to 8.
From “Simply Delishaas,” by Hayden Haas, who writes: “In some circles, this soup is considered the North Dakota state dish, but it’s relatively unknown outside the area. When people try it, it becomes their new favorite. It’s called ‘button soup’ because the dumplings are in the shape of tiny, tasty little buttons. You get dumplings in every single bite ... I don’t think I have to say more. That should sell the soup itself. (It’s pronounced “nef-la,” by the way.) I’ve had quite a few grandmothers’ versions of this soup, and I know this recipe is not totally traditional. But I wanted to do my best to expedite the process. I have never seen anyone add any lick of spice to this soup, and I’m changing that because it’s simply better. (DK, 2024).
For the dumplings:
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. baking powder
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 ½ c. heavy cream or buttermilk
For the soup:
- 8 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 white or yellow onion, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 ribs celery, finely chopped
- 2 russet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped (about 3 to 4 c.)
- 5 to 6 cloves garlic
- 4 tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. poultry seasoning or bouillon cube
- 1 tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tbsp. fresh dill, plus extra for garnish
- 1 ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- Heavy pinch nutmeg
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 c. chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 c. heavy cream or milk
- Homemade dumplings or 2 lb. store-bought gnocchi
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions
Make the dumplings: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Add the heavy cream, and use a rubber spatula to work the mixture into a dough. Flour a work surface, and roll the dough into a long log about ¼ inch thick. Cut it into small cubes. Toss them in a little extra flour if needed so they don’t stick to each other and set aside.
Make the soup: In a large pot over medium heat, add the butter, onion, carrot, celery, potatoes and garlic and cook for about 8 to 10 minutes or until the onion is translucent.
Add the flour to coat, followed by the poultry seasoning, Italian seasoning, dill, crushed red pepper flakes, oregano, nutmeg and bay leaves. Slowly add the chicken broth and heavy cream and stir. Bring to a light boil or simmer, stirring occasionally.
Add the dumplings (or gnocchi) to the boiling soup and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, until they float.
Ladle the soup into serving bowls, garnish with parsley and serve with something good for dipping.
