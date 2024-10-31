The wait is over: ‘The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book’ is out Nov. 5

LD: Yes! Shocked, really. Initially, we wondered, should we do it a second year? Because it worked the first one, and enough people seem interested, we’ll try the second year. And then the third year came, and it was like, you know, we’ll do it until people aren’t interested. And we thought that that would be very soon. We had no longevity in mind for this at all. What really changed was, maybe 10 years into it, people actually started developing cookies solely for this contest. And so you had whole different types of cookies that were coming in. There were very few traditional ones, and more innovative ones that leaned on whatever trend happened to be around at that point in time.