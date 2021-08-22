Kendra Reichenau's "love of the customer" has defined her business sense from Nordstrom's sales floor to leading companies and consulting with major brands.

She's relying on it again as the new chief executive officer at Heartland America , an online and catalog retailer based in Chaska. The company, which takes a value-based approach to selling electronics, hardware, housewares, jewelry, computers and gifts, announced Reichenau's arrival on Aug. 10.

"I have a genuine love of the customer," said Reichenau, tracing that affinity to working in commissioned sales at a Nordstrom store in northern California during college. "You loved the customer. You did everything for them to be loyal to you. Loving the customer and trying to exceed their expectations has always paid off."

Reichenau has two decades of experience in merchandising, multichannel sales, wholesale, consulting and strategy. She has worked in leadership at Kohler Co., Nordstrom, Oakley and Gap Inc. and consulted with the Limited and Victoria's Secret.

She was CEO of Coolibar, the Minneapolis-based catalog and online retailer of sun protective clothing, when Olivarius Hospitality California acquired it in 2016. Most recently, Reichenau was advising private equity firms on potential merger-and-acquisition candidates.

At Heartland America, Reichenau is looking to attract new customers and expand sales to existing ones through initiatives including the planned fourth-quarter launch of private-label brands, including a range of power tools.

"We can control the price, the quality, the value," Reichenau said of private-label products. "It allows us to be differentiated in the marketplace."

The Heartland America catalog is evolving with new product categories, theme-driven issues and more pages, Reichenau said.

Heartland America's website, redesigned last spring, ranked above Walmart.com on Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2021 list. Reichenau expects Heartland America to thrive on online marketplace channels such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Wayfair.

The fourth quarter also is to see a new membership program, joining existing ones with offerings such as free shipping, discounts and extended returns, Reichenau said.

Heartland America, with 130 employees, has more than 70,000 feet of warehouse space at its headquarters and ships more than 250,000 packages a year.

Q: How is your Coolibar experience applicable at Heartland America?

A: Both customers really trusted that we could deliver to them on the promise. At Coolibar it was we would protect you. Here, it's we're going to give you great value. Having that customer trust and delivering on your promise is everything. Both companies do that, just different promises. That trust between company and consumer, that's critical, that's everything. Trust is everything.

Q: Why are marketplace channels important to your plans?

A: We will thrive because the platforms we're on also have customers that value good deals and value quality and sharp price points and that's what we're known for. We will compete in those marketplaces. We provide great quality and good deals and we will be competitive in those marketplaces. We know that we will do very well.

Q: Would you rather consult with or lead a company?

A: I'd much prefer working inside a company. I like to own my results. It's fun. Sales are the truth. I love the daily sales report. It's a wonderful scorecard on how you're doing. The customer, honestly, keeps you humble. Sales are the way the customer lets you know how you're doing. It's instantaneous feedback.

Todd Nelson is a freelance writer in Lake Elmo. His e-mail is todd_nelson@mac.com.