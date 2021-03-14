Attendance on the rise
New capacity limits for entertainment venues begin April 1.
Team Venue First effect Fan capacity
Wolves Target Center April 5 3,000
Wild Xcel Energy Center April 5 3,000
Twins Target Field April 8 10,000
Loons Allianz Field April 24 No specifics disclosed
Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium September "Full stadium this fall"
Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks beat Wizards 125-119
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Wolves
Tight finish doesn't go Wolves' way against Trail Blazers
Some encouraging performances didn't result in a second consecutive victory under Chris Finch.
Sports
DeSmith stops 24 in Penguins' 3-0 win over skidding Sabres
With goals at a premium Saturday night, the prolific Pittsburgh Penguins proved they can win with a low-scoring, tight-checking approach.
Sports
Eastern Washington win first Big Sky championship since 2015
Jacob Groves had 15 points, Tanner Groves added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Washington earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in program history and first since 2015 with a 65-55 win over Montana State on Saturday night in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game.
Sports
Bellows scores twice, Islanders extend winning streak to 8
Kieffer Bellows scored his first two goals of the season early in the third period and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.