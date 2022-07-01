A new state law effective Friday that legalized edibles containing certain amounts of THC — the ingredient in cannabis that gets you high — appears to have taken some state regulators and lawmakers by surprise, a shocking revelation that some who signed off on the legislation may not have fully understood what was in it.

Minnesotans who are 21 or older can now buy THC-infused edibles and beverages that contain no more than 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.

The leader of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, which will have regulatory authority over the new hemp-derived cannabis products, said the legalization of THC-infused edibles and beverages was not in the original bill of broad hemp industry reforms that the board helped craft.

"Some things were changed at the eleventh hour, especially that 5 milligrams and 50 milligrams," said Jill Phillips, executive director of the Board of Pharmacy. "But here we are. It got passed and we are going to do our best to support it."

The new Minnesota products must be derived from legally certified hemp, which contains trace amounts of the psychoactive compound THC, instead of marijuana, which remains illegal here. But THC will produce the same effect whether it's derived from hemp or marijuana, industry experts say.

Rep. Heather Edelson, an Edina Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the House, refuted Phillips' claim that the bill was altered at the "eleventh hour." Edelson said the milligram dosage language was added to the bill well before the end of the legislative session and noted the House held three committee hearings on the legislation.

"It was put in there with full transparency," Edelson said. "They were in all the meetings when it was changing."

The new law was born from an effort to bolster regulations of the market for hemp-derived products.

Hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products were already legal in Minnesota provided they contained less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, the primary intoxicant in marijuana. But that legal threshold did not apply to delta-8 THC, an intoxicating cousin of delta-9. As a result, delta-8 products were widely sold in the state in various forms and at dosages high enough to pose health risks, Edelson said.

The new law's milligram requirements apply to any form of THC, reining in the delta-8 market while also legalizing the sale and purchase of traditional delta-9 THC edibles and beverages.

"Our goal was to bring some clarity and certainty into the marketplace for these products, and in doing so we ended up creating a safe harbor, essentially, for selling edibles and beverages with THC content of 0.3% and up to five milligrams, which is very close to what we would end up with in a legalized marketplace for those kinds of products," said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley.

Phillips said the allowance of THC edibles was not made at the Pharmacy Board's request and its staff learned of the change late in the legislative process. But board staff did not object to the 5-milligram and 50-milligram limits after learning of them because "products containing far higher amounts of delta-8 were being sold due to ambiguities in existing law," Phillips said.

Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, said she was disappointed the Pharmacy Board did not become aware of the law's full impact sooner.

But Benson, who sat on the House-Senate conference committee that passed the bill, dodged repeated questions of whether she herself understood the law would legalize THC edibles in a text message exchange with the Star Tribune. Instead of answering directly, she asked the reporter if they read the new law and encouraged them to personally inspect the new products to see if they are in child-resistant packaging.

CBD and THC products must be clearly labeled and sold only to those 21 or older under the new law. Edibles and beverages must be in child-proof and tamper-evident packages, have clearly defined serving sizes and carry the label, "Keep this product out of reach of children."

Sen. Jim Abeler, a Republican from Anoka who chairs the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, told the Star Tribune he did not realize the new law would legalize edibles containing any type of THC before it passed. He thought it would only regulate delta-8 THC products.

Abeler said the Legislature should consider rolling the new law back. Winkler said Democrats have no interest in undoing it.

House Democrats support full recreational marijuana legalization while Senate Republicans oppose it.

The law places no limit on how many CBD and THC products can be purchased and does not regulate who can manufacture or sell them. The Pharmacy Board released some guidance Thursday to answer common questions about the new law.

"There is no agency at this time that's licensing businesses manufacturing or retailing," Phillips said.

The Pharmacy Board employs only 23 people and does not have the resources to inspect all new products, so it will rely on complaints submitted by consumers, Phillips said. The board also does not have a lab to test hemp-derived THC products, but Phillips said the board is working to set up one.

She called for the Minnesota Legislature to consider creating a state Office of Cannabis Management to oversee all things cannabis. Currently, both the Pharmacy Board and the Department of Agriculture share oversight of industrial hemp and hemp-derived products, while Minnesota's medical marijuana program is housed within the Department of Health.

"That's what other states have in place to manage this," Phillips said. "You can imagine, over time, the resources required to try to thoroughly investigate all these complaints."

Edelson admitted the new law does "open the floodgates" for THC-infused products to come to market. She said state lawmakers must pass some more specific regulations when they next convene at the state Capitol.