The Twins can clinch a home playoff berth tonight if they beat the Reds at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Playoff scenarios are complicated, we know. The first-place Twins have a one-game lead in the American League Central Division over the White Sox and two over Cleveland with three games remaining.

But their magic number to clinch at least the No. 4 seed in the eight-team playoffs -- and the right to host the best-of-three Wild Card Series at Target Field on Tuesday, Wednesday and (if needed) Thursday -- is one.

Jose Berrios (5-3, 3.72 ERA and pictured) pitches for the Twins vs. righthander Tyler Mahle (2-2, 3.57) for the Reds.

The Twins designated starting pitcher Homer Bailey for assignment or release before the game and promoted pitcher Edwar Colina from the St. Paul site. Colina, 23, has yet to pitch in a major league game.

Bailey pitched in two games this season, both starts, but spent almost all the season on the injured list because of a biceps strain. He was 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He signed an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Twins last offseason.

The Twins are in quarantine with their families as they prepare for the playoffs, as Phil wrote this morning.

The Twins-Reds series preview is here.

Longtime Cincinnati broadcaster Thom Brennaman resigned today.

Nelson Cruz (knee) is back in the Twins lineup after missing the past four games.

REDS

Shogo Akiyama, LF

Nick Castellanos, RF

Joe Votto, 1B

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Mike Moustakas, 2B

Jesse Winker, DH

Nick Senzel, CF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Tucker Barnhardt, C

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B