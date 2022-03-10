Minneapolis Public Schools officials and the teachers union are back in mediation Thursday in search of contract agreements to end the strike that has shuttered classrooms across the city.

The parties also met for 90 minutes Wednesday.

The union is seeking pay raises for teachers and education support professionals, class-size caps and additional mental health supports for students, among other things.

Superintendent Ed Graff has said the parties are "very far apart" and that the cost of the union's proposal is $166 million over the district's budget.

Negotiations over the contracts dragged on for months, and the teachers filed their intent to strike in late February. The strike began Tuesday and educators have been picketing at schools and around the city each morning and holding rallies each afternoon.

The district's 28,700 students will not school until the strike concludes, and families, for the most part, have had to find their own child care in the meantime.