Nebraska finished at the bottom of the Big Ten a year ago, but you could argue the Gophers were in much worse shape when their season came crashing down, costing Richard Pitino his job.

The Cornhuskers won three conference games in 2020-21, but one of those victories came against Minnesota. The Gophers' last trip to Nebraska was the beginning of the end for Pitino.

First-year coach Ben Johnson arrived there Wednesday trying to establish his own culture with Minnesota, but it turned into another frustrating night in Lincoln for the program.

The Gophers again looked more like the worst team in the Big Ten than their last-place opponent with 18 turnovers in a 78-65 loss as Nebraska picked up its first conference victory.

"They came out and were 100 percent the aggressor," Johnson said. "They turned us over and made us play on our heels, which was disappointing. They really controlled the game from start to finish."

Jamison Battle had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Gophers (11-10, 2-10 Big Ten), who suffered their ninth loss in the past 10 games. They are still winless at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013.

BOXSCORE: Nebraska 78, Gophers 65

Nebraska's home court hasn't been known as one of the toughest Big Ten venues, especially with Northwestern winning by 24 points there last Saturday.

Maybe it was that embarrassing loss that motivated the Huskers (7-17, 1-12) to jump on the Gophers from the opening tip. Freshman Bryce McGowens, who finished with 16 points, threw down two alley-oop dunks on passes from his brother, Trey, in the first few minutes to ignite the crowd.

"I thought the defensive energy, the hands, the activity, the deflections got us out into transition and into a pretty good offensive rhythm," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Happy for our guys. They didn't quit at all."

The first half was about Nebraska playing faster than the Gophers. The Cornhuskers scored 15 points off 12 turnovers and took a 32-21 halftime lead.

Battle, who had two points in Sunday's 71-59 loss at Iowa, was scoreless in the first half Wednesday, and Payton Willis also had just two points. But a shooter with as much confidence as Battle couldn't be quiet for much longer.

Three straight three-pointers in the second half from Battle got the Gophers within 38-31 around the 15-minute mark, but defensive lapses and takeaways continued to stall the comeback attempt.

All it took was 51 seconds for Nebraska to score seven points when Alonzo Verge Jr. threw the inbounds pass off Eric Curry's backside to himself for the score. Verge finished with a game-high 22 points.

Derrick Walker's layup capped a 12-0 run for the Huskers to extend the Gophers' deficit to 52-32 before Battle tried to spark one last rally.

After shooting 1-for-15 combined in the second half against Iowa and first half against Nebraska, Battle saw his jumper fall from everywhere on the court after halftime Wednesday. His fifth three-pointer in the second half cut it to 55-43 with just under nine minutes remaining, but Battle's hot streak came too late.

Since their 10-1 start, the Gophers defense hasn't been good enough to help them overcome scoring slumps. They're also being too careless with the ball lately.

In Sunday's loss in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes shot 52% in the second half and scored 21 points off turnovers to overcome Minnesota's halftime lead.

The Huskers, who hadn't won since Dec. 22 against Kennesaw State at home, shot 58% in the second half and scored 25 points off turnovers in the game.

"You can't play like that," Johnson said. "You can't get bumped off the line. You can't be soft with the ball. Those are all the mentality details that go into winning."

The Gophers look to end their five-game losing streak Saturday at home against Penn State, which will face them twice in a three-game span after a rescheduled meeting Feb. 17.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.