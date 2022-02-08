The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday it is removing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for indoor events starting Thursday.

The vaccine requirement has been in effect since Jan. 26 and impacted athletic events across the entire university campus system — including sporting events for the Gophers, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota Morris.

In an attempt to curb a rising spread of the Omicron variant, the mandate stipulated that any indoor event between Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 with the possibility of more than 200 people in attendance required patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, taken under doctor's supervision, within 72 hours of the event.

It was a similar mandate to vaccine ordinances enacted by the city of Minneapolis and St. Paul, but, since the university lies outside those jurisdictions, they created, and are now ending, their own policy.

The university said that face coverings will still be required at indoor events.