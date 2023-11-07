Officials have identified nearly two months later the man whose body was recovered from Bde Maka Ska.

Thomas R. Lewis, 33, of Minneapolis, drowned in the south Minneapolis lake on Sept. 14, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

A pedestrian walking along the west side of the lake spotted Lewis' body in shallow water and notified police, according to the Sheriff's Office. Personnel from the sheriff's water patrol then recovered his body.

The Medical Examiner's Office included Monday that the "circumstances leading to [Lewis'] immersion [are] unknown."

Lewis' online obituary noted that music was a "passion close to his heart, as he lent his voice to the [Rochester] Mayo High School and University of Minnesota Duluth choirs and found solace and joy in its harmonious melodies."