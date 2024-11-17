The next week, I was covering the Wolves-Trail Blazers game when I had to retrieve something from the media room shortly before the third quarter. The Wolves were leaving their dressing room as I appeared in the hallway. The late, great Flip Saunders saw me, smiled and winked. Anthony Peeler walked by and said: “Dang, La Velle. Everyone wants to know why you didn’t vote for Pedro.” Terrell Brandon, Ol’ Stop-N-Pop himself, was right behind Peeler. “I’m a Yankees fan. I loved what you did!” he said.