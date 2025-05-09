Twins

Giants-Twins series preview: Starting pitchers, injury report, radio-TV information

The Twins have won five in a row heading into the games against a Giants team off to a hot start.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 3:01PM
Harrison Bader of the Twins steals second against the Orioles on Thursday at Target Field. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins vs. San Francisco Giants

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+: Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.03 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.57)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Fox: RHP Logan Webb (4-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., twins.tv: RHP Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (3-2, 2.18)

San Francisco update

The Giants (24-14) were idle on Thursday — just their second day off in the past 28 days — after concluding a three-game series with a 3-1 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday in Chicago.

The Giants, who are making their first trip to Target Field since 2023, are tied with the New York Mets for the second-most victories in the majors behind the Dodgers (25). After Wednesday’s victory, the Giants are 13-5 in day games and a MLB-best 22-5 against right-handed starters this season.

The pitching staff has given up just 28 home runs this season. Only the New York Mets have allowed fewer (20).

1B Wilmer Flores is third (through Wednesday’s games) in the NL with 33 RBI. He is hitting .256 with seven home runs. ... RHP Justin Verlander, in his 20th MLB season, is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in eight starts in his first season with the Giants. Verlander has 262 career victories.

2B Tyler Fitzgerald (left rib fracture) was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 1. It was just the third time the Giants have used the injured list this season. The Giants have used only 29 players this season — tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the fewest in MLB this season. They’ve used 15 pitchers — second-fewest behind the Phillies (14).

Twins update

They are 18-20 and have a season-high five-game winning streak after a three-game sweep of Baltimore. The Twins closed out the sweep of the Orioles with a 5-2 victory on Thursday to improve to 11-5 since April 21. Thursday’s victory was the Twins’ 10th in their past 11 home games and improved their home record to 12-6.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins’ Ryan expected to start Saturday after enduring ‘genuinely the worst illness I’ve ever had’

Twins

Reusse: Twins have pitching, Buxton and (perhaps) sage advice to draw on

Twins

Lee's clutch double lifts Twins to three-game sweep of Orioles

Twins

Neal: As Correa searches for his swing, Twins watch for signs of the hitter they thought they hired

The Twins have lost a three-game series to the Giants in each of the last two seasons. The Twins lost two of three at Oracle Park in July 2024, and two of three at Target Field in May 2023. The Giants won the first two games of the series before the Twins avoided a sweep with a 7-1 victory behind Joe Ryan.

The Twins are 2-7 in interleague games this season. ... 1B Ty France was 6-for-13 in the sweep of the Orioles to raise his batting average to .277. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out.

Following the series with the Giants, the Twins are idle on Monday before beginning a three-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Giants-Twins series preview: Starting pitchers, injury report, radio-TV information

card image

The Twins have won five in a row heading into the games against a Giants team off to a hot start.

Twins

Twins’ Ryan expected to start Saturday after enduring ‘genuinely the worst illness I’ve ever had’

card image

Twins

Lee's clutch double lifts Twins to three-game sweep of Orioles

card image