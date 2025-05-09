Giants-Twins series preview: Starting pitchers, injury report, radio-TV information

Twins vs. San Francisco Giants
THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+: Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.03 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.57)
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Fox: RHP Logan Webb (4-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m., twins.tv: RHP Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.89 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (3-2, 2.18)
San Francisco update
The Giants (24-14) were idle on Thursday — just their second day off in the past 28 days — after concluding a three-game series with a 3-1 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday in Chicago.
The Giants, who are making their first trip to Target Field since 2023, are tied with the New York Mets for the second-most victories in the majors behind the Dodgers (25). After Wednesday’s victory, the Giants are 13-5 in day games and a MLB-best 22-5 against right-handed starters this season.
The pitching staff has given up just 28 home runs this season. Only the New York Mets have allowed fewer (20).