Quincy Patterson and Jalen Bussey scored two touchdowns apiece and North Dakota State, ranked No. 4 among FCS teams, blanked Valparaiso 64-0 on Saturday in Fargo.

The Bison (2-0) outgained the Beacons 583 yards to 185.

NDSU led 43-0 at halftime and 57-0 after three quarters. Patterson threw just five passes, completing four, including a 65-yard score to Christian Watson. Patterson also ran 52 yards for a score and finished with 196 yards of offense in one half.

South Dakota 34, Northern Arizona 7: Travis Theis ran for two touchdowns, and Jonathan Joanis returned an interception 51 yards as the Coyotes (1-1) routed the Lumberjacks (0-2) in Vermillion, S.D. South Dakota raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter while holding Northern Arizona to 9 yards.

South Dakota State 52, Lindenwood 7: Chris Oladokun threw four short touchdown passes — two to Zach Heins and two to Tucker Kraft — and Pierre Strong and Amar Johnson each ran for over 100 yards and one touchdown as the No. 3 Jackrabbits (2-0) easily beat the Lions (0-1). It was 21-0 after the first quarter.