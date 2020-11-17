None and done

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc on sporting events across the country and the Twin Cities have been hit by the loss of two major NCAA tournaments.

Tournament Location Date Status

Wrestling championships U.S. Bank Stadium March, 2020 Canceled

Men’s basketball regional Target Center March 25-27, 2021 Moved

Men’s gymnastics champ. Univ. of Minnesota April 16-17, 2021 Still on

Women’s basketball Final Four Target Center April 1-3, 2022 Still on

Men’s swim and dive champ. Univ. of Minnesota 2023 Still on

Women’s hockey Frozen Four Minn. Duluth 2023 Still on

Men’s hockey Frozen Four Xcel Energy Center 2024 Still on

Women’s Frozen Four Univ. of Minnesota 2025 Still on