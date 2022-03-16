Welcome to opening weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's where you can go to see how your pool bracket is holding up, get score updates and schedules, and get TV information for the games you want to watch.
Watch livestreams of the games here
Game reports are on the Star Tribune college sports page
Tap here for in-game and final box scores
Live bracket. Click on the game for starting times and other information
Our TV schedule has starting times and channel information
Ex-Gopher Kalscheur stars in Iowa State's Sweet 16 run
How is Marcus Fuller's bracket doing? Check it out here
Fuller's 10 Minnesota players to watch
Fuller's five things to watch in the Sweet 16
