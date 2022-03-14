If Wisconsin makes it to the men's Final Four, there will be three Minnesotans playing key roles for the Badgers. For that matter, you won't have to look too far to find players from the state when the NCAA men's tournament begins on Thursday. Our list does include one former Gophers player.

KENDALL BROWN, BAYLOR • Freshman guard, 6-8 • High school: East Ridge • A projected NBA lottery pick like fellow Minnesotan Chet Holmgren, Brown's been a glue guy for the defending champion Bears. Throws down crowd-pleasing slams and defends multiple positions, but he's also expanded his game.

BRAD DAVISON, WISCONSIN • Senior guard, 6-3 • High school: Maple Grove • Mr. Badger returned for a fifth season to help lead his team to a co-Big Ten regular season title. He averaged a career-high 14.5 points, while also becoming the program's all-time leading three-point shooter.

STEVEN CROWL, WISCONSIN • Sophomore center, 7-0 • High school: Eastview • The most improved big man for Wisconsin after his scoring and rebounding jumped from 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds last year to 9.1 and 4.5 this season.

CHET HOLMGREN, GONZAGA • Freshman forward, 7-1 • High school: Minnehaha Academy • Following in footsteps of former high school teammate Jalen Suggs, Holmgren went from prep to college All-American in his first season with the Zags. Had two games with more than 20 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks this year, playing alongside star Drew Timme.

JACOB HUTSON, LOYOLA CHICAGO • Sophomore center, 6-10 • High school: Edina • Averaged 5.1 points on 48% shooting and started 19 games this season, highlighted by career-high 26 points vs. Arizona State.

MICHAEL JONES, DAVIDSON • Junior guard, 6-5 • High school: Woodbury • One of the top shooters in the Atlantic 10, Jones had a 29-point game vs. Richmond earlier this year and scored 17 points in the rematch against the Spiders in Sunday's A-10 tourney final.

GABE KALSCHEUR, IOWA STATE • Senior guard, 6-4 • High school: DeLaSalle • Transferred from the Gophers and became a starting guard and third-leading scorer for first-year Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger. Highlight was a 30-point game vs. Memphis.

DAVID RODDY, COLORADO STATE • Junior forward, 6-5 • High school: Breck • Mountain West player of the year and All-American averaged 19.4 points to lead the Rams to their first NCAA appearance since 2013. And fellow Minnesotan and CSU coach Niko Medved also received an extension through 2028-29.

RACE THOMPSON, INDIANA • Senior forward, 6-8 • High school: Robbinsdale Armstrong • Considered transferring home to play for Gophers after entering the portal last spring, but he teamed with Trayce Jackson-Davis to lead Hoosiers to their first NCAA bid since 2016.

TYLER WAHL, WISCONSIN • Junior forward, 6-9 • High school: Lakeville North • Turned into one of the best post threats and clutch performers for the Badgers this season, including 13 double figure scoring games in Big Ten play this year.

OTHERS: Kerwin Walton, North Carolina (Hopkins); Theo John, Duke (Champlin Park); Ben Carlson, Wisconsin (East Ridge); Robert Jones, Iowa State (Prior Lake); Broden Lien, South Dakota State (Norman County East Secondary).