Hooray for Holloway

No matter what happens next for Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway, he will be a winner this March. The fourth-year Peacocks coach matched his accomplishment as a player at Seton Hall by advancing to the Sweet 16. Saint Peter's Cinderella story began with a first-round upset over second-seeded Kentucky. It was obviously not a fluke; it was followed by a 10-point win vs. Murray State, which was nationally ranked. Holloway says he has a plan for Purdue's 7-4 Zach Edey, but he might not need much if fate remains on his side.

Best team left?

Gonzaga, the NCAA men's tournament top overall seed, is still standing in the Sweet 16, but some observers have a different team as the best left in the field. The No. 1 Zags were down by 10 to Memphis before advancing in the West Regional. Arizona looked vulnerable, needing overtime to escape Texas Christian in the South Regional. But the No. 2-ranked Wildcats seemed to be the passing the eye test even more with the inside-outside tandem of Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin. Kansas is still my favorite playing a double-digit seed to reach the Final Four if it advances.

Top prospect watch

Not since Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012 has there been a player picked No. 1 in the NBA draft after leading his team to the NCAA title. There's a still a chance that drought comes to an end with high projected lottery picks still playing like Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Duke's Paolo Banchero, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Mathurin. Holmgren and Banchero were two favorites during the regular season, but Ivey's picking up steam.

Big Ten blues

More Big Ten teams in the field means fewer advance. That's been the disturbing trend lately. No major conference had as many teams selected into the NCAA tournament as the Big Ten's record nine bids two years in a row. They've combined for three Sweet 16 teams in that span, including just Michigan and Purdue this season. The Big Ten had three total in the Sweet 16 and two in the Elite Eight in 2019. The Boilermakers are heavily favored vs. 15th-seeded Saint Peter's. The Wolverines are underdogs vs. second-seeded Villanova.

Double dose of shock

For the second straight season, the NCAA men's tourney has four double-digit seeds advancing to the Sweet 16. Joining Saint Peter's are Miami (11), Iowa State (11) and Michigan (11). The Hurricanes play the Cyclones in the Midwest region, which guarantees a double-digit seed plays in the Elite Eight. Last season, UCLA and Oregon State were Elite Eight double-digit seeds, while the Bruins went from the First Four to the Final Four.