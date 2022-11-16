Timberwolves at Orlando, 6 p.m., Amway Center
TV: BSN
Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: Magic rookie F Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the draft, is questionable because of a sprained left ankle. ... Orlando is 4-10 after a 22-60 season in 2021-22. ... Banchero leads the team in scoring (23.5). ... G Jalen Suggs, former Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga standout, averages 11.8 points and a team-high 5.1 assists. ... The Wolves are 6-8, are 13th in the NBA in offense (114.3) and 22nd in defense (116.2). ... C Naz Reid (illness) will return, putting the team at full strength. ... Five of the next seven are road games.
