It appears the NBA and players’ association have agreed to a start date and length to their next season.

The players’ association agreed to a proposal from the league to start the next season Dec. 22 and play 72 games, according to multiple reports.

There is still a lot to sort out between now and then ­— namely, what will the salary cap be, along with when free agency begins following the Nov. 18 draft and when training camps will open. The league will also have to determine what the format will be for the season and how it will compress the schedule when the league normally plays 82 games beginning in October.

One of the reported goals of this schedule is to help get the NBA back to its normal timetable for the 2021-2022 season.