The NBA officially set a new date for the draft: Nov. 18.

This comes after the league pushed back the date from October 16 as it tries to prepare for the next season.

The Timberwolves have the No. 1 and No. 17 picks in first round of the draft after winning the lottery last month. The latter pick they acquired from Atlanta via Brooklyn in a trade just before the deadline.

The draft will air on ESPN.