The NBA has sorted out some remaining orders of business before it opens next season in December, announcing late Monday that the start of free agency will be Nov. 20 and the salary cap will remain flat at $109.1 million.

The league will have a whirlwind week beginning with the Nov. 18 draft followed by the start of free agency on the 20th. Signings will begin Nov. 22.

The league also kept the luxury tax threshold steady at $132.6 million. The Wolves exceeded the tax last year in order to complete the D’Angelo Russell trade from Golden State. The NBA will start next season Dec. 22 and training camp will begin Dec. 1, hence the frenetic finish to November.

Among the Wolves’ stated top free agency priorities will be to re-sign restricted free agents Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley, whom they acquired from Denver before the trade deadline.

