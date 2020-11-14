Draft info

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Where: ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios will host virtually.

Timberwolves picks: Two in the first round (first and 17th overall) and one in the second (33rd).

Top prospects

LaMelo Ball, international player, point guard

Anthony Edwards, Georgia, shooting guard

James Wiseman, Memphis, center

Deni Avdija, Israel, forward

Onyeka Okongwu, USC, center

Obi Toppin, Dayton, forward

Isaac Okoro, Auburn, forward

Tyrese Haliburton (below), Iowa State, point guard

draft order

1. Timberwolves

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago

5. Cleveland

6. Atlanta

7. Detroit

8. New York

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. New Orleans

14. Boston (from Grizzlies)

15. Orlando

16. Portland

17. Timberwolves (from Nets)

18. Dallas

19. Brooklyn (from 76ers)

20. Miami

21. Philadelphia (from Thunder)

22. Denver (from Rockets)

23. Utah

24. Milwaukee (from Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City (from Nuggets)

26. Boston

27. New York (from Clippers)

28. L.A. Lakers

29. Toronto

30. Boston (from Bucks)

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas (from Warriors)

32. Charlotte (from Cavaliers)

33. Timberwolves

34. Philadelphia (from Hawks)

35. Sacramento (from Pistons)

36. Philadelphia (from Knicks)

37. Washington (from Bulls)

38. New York (from Hornets)

39. New Orleans (from Wizards)

40. Memphis (from Suns)

41. San Antonio

42. New Orleans

43. Sacramento

44. Chicago (from Grizzlies)

45. Orlando

46. Portland

47. Boston (from Nets)

48. Golden State (from Mavericks)

49. Philadelphia

50. Atlanta (from Heat)

51. Golden State (from Jazz)

52. Sacramento (from Rockets)

53. Oklahoma City

54. Indiana

55. Brooklyn (from Nuggets)

56. Charlotte (from Celtics)

57. L.A. Clippers

58. Philadelphia (from Lakers)

59. Toronto

60. New Orleans (from Bucks)