It was before the Lynx played the New York Liberty Saturday that Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve described a conversation she had with forward Napheesa Collier:

Abbreviated version: Now is the time.

With center Sylvia Fowles hobbling about, a protective boot on her right calf and leg, the Lynx needed Collier more than ever. “Even more so now,’’ Reeve said, “where she might be keyed on, just the importance of her being a great player who makes her teammates better. She knows how to get that done.’’

Yes she does.

In a 94-64 victory over the Liberty at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Collier — for the second time in as many games — did a little bit of everything.

She scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds. Both were one off her career highs. She almost certainly would have set new marks had she not been subbed out with the Lynx up big with just under 4 minutes left in the game. She made eight of 15 shots, had five assists, two blocks and two steals. She scored in the paint, on the perimeter, on the drive, using her polished footwork.

She wasn’t alone. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield was outstanding again. She scored 22 points, making nine of 12 shots. Damiris Dantas had 10, Lexie Brown had 11. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 12 off the bench. The Lynx improved to 7-3, staying in the upper echelon of the WNBA as the mid-point of the condensed, 22-game season nears the midpoint.

The Lynx swept the two-game season series with the Liberty (1-9). And while the Lynx, even without Fowles, would be expected to beat New York, there were a number of positive signs.

The Lynx out-scored New York in the paint, 40-22, and turned 20 Liberty turnovers into 25 points.

Perhaps the best number: New York shot 30.3 % (20-for-66).

The Lynx had a 42-33 halftime lead, thanks mainly to a 24-12 edge on points in the paint and a 13-0 lead on points off turnovers. The Lynx were up just two midway through the second quarter, but they finished the half on a 13-6 run to go up nine.

That was just the start of the run. Because the Lynx opened up the second half on an 11-0 run — a 24-6 run going back to the second quarter — to go up 20 points on Collier’s basket. The Lynx still led by 19 entering the final quarter, and Collier already had her double-double.

