The identities of two men who were victims of a double homicide last week at a sober house in St. Paul were released Monday.

Jason T. Murphy, 40, and Jon R. Wentz, 56, both of St. Paul, were killed Thursday at the residence in the 1100 block of E. Lawson Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Joseph Sandoval II, 32, who had just moved into the sober house, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Murphy and Wentz.

Wentz was a resident at the house while Murphy was there as a hired handyman, according to the charges.

Sandoval, who has no permanent address, remained jailed Monday in lieu of $2 million bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the house Thursday afternoon on reports of a man screaming that someone had been killed. They found Sandoval leaving the home with blood on his clothes and cuts to his face and hands.

He told the officers he had taken fentanyl, that two people had caused his injuries and that someone tried to kill him.

Police went inside the house and found two unresponsive men in pools of blood. They recovered a bloodied knife and hammer from the scene.

Sandoval also has pending assault, theft and burglary charges in Hennepin County.