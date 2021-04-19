MyPillow is suing Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion over claims it infringed upon its right to free speech and caused economic hardship.

Lawyers for the Chaska-based pillow manufacturer filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Minnesota Monday morning — the same day Mike Lindell, the company's lightning-rod chief executive, tried to launch his own social media platform.

Dominion had already brought a $1.3 billion defamation case against MyPillow and founder Lindell.

The company's technology equipment was used in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Dominion and other voting software companies have sued a number of high-profile national figures and media organizations, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Fox News for spreading discredited claims of election fraud.

MyPillow is being represented by Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort. Lead lawyer Andrew Parker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lindell said his legal team plans to file a motion Monday to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Dominion, ahead of a Friday deadline to respond to the suit.

Retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is serving in a limited, advisory role to MyPillow's legal team on First Amendment issues.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is responding to a Dominion lawsuit filed against him and his company with a lawsuit of his own. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

"Both [the suit and motion to dismiss] are designed to take it out of the courts and into the marketplace of ideas," Dershowitz told the Star Tribune Monday. "Both of them are designed to protect the First Amendment."

The lawsuit alleges Dominion, as a contractor for the U.S. elections, is a "governmental actor." By claiming Dominion is the federal government, MyPillow's lawyers argue it is suppressing free speech. The lawsuit alleges that Dominion harmed the company's business relationships and silenced its constitutional rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

"Fearing retribution in the marketplace, many of MyPillow's commercial suppliers and buyers have as a direct result of Dominion's crusade terminated longstanding relationships with MyPillow which were projected to grow," the lawsuit alleges.

The Supreme Court protected the First Amendment rights of companies in the Citizen's United ruling, among other court cases, Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz, who was also part of President Donald Trump's defense team during his impeachment trial, told the Star Tribune last month he believes this suit will serve as a test case on free speech.

"Millions of Americans believe that the election was improper. Whether they are right or wrong doesn't matter for the First Amendment," he said. "Yes, there are limits on free speech, but there are also limits on defamation and this case will test both of those limits."

"This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion," said Dominion legal counsel Stephen Shackelford of Susman Godfrey LLP.

Lindell's new social-media platform, called Frank, had technical difficulties Monday morning, but the zealous CEO used the website to live broadcast himself and a number of guests to talk about his favorite topics, such as the election, vaccine skepticism and cancel culture.

Lindell, in a Star Tribune interview last month, described Frank as a video-based platform that will combine the features of YouTube and Twitter.

"It's YouTube, but 100 times better technology than YouTube. It's the best technology ever in this world," he said.

Kristen Leigh Painter • 612-673-4767