Following through on its warning — and Mike Lindell's stated wishes — Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the MyPillow founder and his business early Monday over Lindell's repeated and discredited claims that it helped steal the 2020 election.

In a 121-page federal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, Dominion accused Lindell of knowingly spreading false claims about the 2020 election in an effort to boost MyPillow sales among supporters of Donald Trump, the former president who Lindell said had the election stolen from him via the manipulation of election machines.

The company, in Monday's complaint, alleges that Lindell knows there is no true evidence supporting such claims.

"But Lindell — a talented salesman and former professional card counter — sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows," according to the complaint. "MyPillow's defamatory marketing campaign — with promo codes like "FightforTrump," "45," "Proof," and "QAnon" — has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases."

Lindell has openly invited a lawsuit from Dominion for more than a month, insisting that proof of election fraud would then come out in the legal discovery process.

"This is good news," Lindell told the Star Tribune on Monday. "If they wanted to go to court tomorrow, I'm ready."

And while Lindell was expecting the lawsuit, he was surprised MyPillow was named as co-defendant.

"I didn't know they did," Lindell said. "That's more of an attack on the American people. That just shows what a terrible company (Dominion) is."

Dominion's lawyers told reporters Monday morning that MyPillow is profiting off this election fraud campaign and has faciliated Lindell's claims, citing donation links on the company's website and its social media platforms being used to promote them.

Lindell has publicly stated MyPillow's sales have increased between 30-40% as a result of his feud with Dominion, said Megan Meier of Clare Locke LLP, the plantiff's firm.

"Mr. Lindell says a lot of things based on what's convenient at the time," Meier said. "We are interested in finding out in discovery what actually the truth is about what has happened to his sales as a result of this."

Dominion also revealed, through the complaint, that it warned Lindell a day before his Feb. 5 "Absolute Proof" documentary aired of "numerous red flags and flaws in the fake evidence" Lindell described in his video.

"Despite repeated warnings and efforts to share the facts with him, Mr. Lindell has continued to maliciously spread false claims about Dominion, each time giving empty assurances that he would come forward with overwhelming proof," Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement Monday. "These claims have caused irreparable harm to Dominion's good reputation and threatened the safety of our employees and customers. Moreover, Mr. Lindell's lies have undermined trust in American democracy and tarnished the hard work of local election officials."

Dominion has also sued Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell over their efforts to spread claims about the company in a bid to overturn the 2020 election. Before suing Lindell, the company sent the MyPillow executive at least three notices seeking retractions of his statements and warning of legal actions.

On Monday, Lindell remained defiant.

"They sued Sidney (Powell) two months ago and they haven't done a thing to her. This is all smoke and mirrors and just a big play for them," Lindell said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for more throughout the day.

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor

Kristen Leigh Painter • 612-673-4767