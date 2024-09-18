My late mother’s signature dish lives on in a gravesite recipe

At first, stonecutters stopped working; it’s a profession that can’t be done from home. When they resumed, they were overwhelmed by demand. COVID had taken so many lives, the one I was grieving couldn’t be properly mourned. Rather than contend with a years-long wait list, I found other ways to honor my mother for the first anniversary. My dad and I defrosted a quart container of my mom’s mushroom barley soup. (Funny story: the label said 5/14, which I thought meant she froze it on May 14. But as I warmed it up on the stove and smelled something acrid, I learned the hard way that it had been in the freezer for six years.)