Favorite room: Rehabbed deck, which has become a sanctuary during the pandemic.

Created by: Alice Sachs, Burnsville.

The back story: It all started when Sachs left the umbrella from her patio table open and the wind kicked up overnight. She got up the next morning to find a huge pile of shattered glass and a ruined tabletop.

Evenings on the bistro deck at Alice Sachs' Burnsville home.(Courtesy of Alice Sachs)

Lemons to lemonade: Rather than just replace the tabletop, Sachs decided to rework the deck. The original deck had built-in benches and flower boxes, which were nice but limited how the space could be used. She tore out the built-ins and rebuilt the deck.

The end result: A bistro deck with much more space that allowed for multiple uses.

Finishing touches: Now there's room for a lounge area with cushy sofas and chairs. "I still have a small table and chairs, so outdoor dining is still done, but it's much more conversational with the addition of a love seat and coffee table," Sachs said. Lots of lights, both electric and solar, as well as a bounty of container planters add to the new-and-improved look.

Alice Sachs created a bistro deck at her Burnsville home. It's now her favorite room. (Courtesy of Alice Sachs)

Budget: The upper deck rehab bill came to $6,000 for materials and labor, plus another $450 for furniture and decor.

The new favorite room: Sachs and her family have been getting plenty of use out of the deck. Having multiple seating areas allows the family to gather in a variety of settings. It's also given them additional hangout space, a real boon during the height of the pandemic, when they were spending more time at home.

Who knew a damaged patio table could be a blessing in disguise? "It was the best thing that ever happened," Sachs said. "From that time forward, my deck began the transformation to a space that I, my daughter and my dogs spend hours enjoying."

A sitting area on the bistro deck of Alice Sachs' Burnsville home.(Courtesy of Alice Sachs)

Nancy Ngo • 612-673-4892