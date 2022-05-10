A 31-year-old man was lurking around a home west of Rochester before he fatally shot a resident who armed himself and came outside to see what was going on, according to charges filed Tuesday.

William I. Shillingford, 31, of nearby Kasson, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the killing Sunday night of a 70-year-old man just east of Byron outside a home in the 5700 block of County Road 105.

Shillingford appeared in court Tuesday morning and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The charges do not identify the victim, address a motive for the shooting, or say whether Shillingford and the man who was killed knew each other.

According to the criminal complaint:

A family member, a child of the victim, told a sheriff's deputy that a pickup truck pulled into the drive after dark, and the family member "went outside to investigate," the charges read.

The family member walked to the edge of the garage and saw a man later identified as Shillingford hiding around the corner. The resident then came outside with a gun, and Shillingford soon shot the man.

With the father on the ground and bleeding, the family member picked up the victim's gun and shot at Shillingford, but missed.

Law enforcement officers arrived and located 9-millimeter shell casings from where Shillingford had been when he opened fire.

One of the officers spotted Shillingford running toward the driveway of a nearby home, and he was soon arrested.

"Shillingford was extremely belligerent and continued to yell out random names," the charges read.

A sheriff's deputy searched an events center nearby and located a 9-millimeter handgun and magazine near a broken window.

The victim was wounded in the right arm and right side of his torso. Emergency responders declared him dead with 30 minutes of the shooting from what appeared to be the same gunshot.