A shooting near Rochester late Sunday left one man dead and another under arrest, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred just east of Byron about 10:45 p.m., according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle pulled up to property in the 5700 block of County Road 105, and a man went out to investigate, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The man was shot once in the upper body and died at the scene, the statement continued.

A man authorities suspect is the shooter tried to run away but was soon arrested, the statement read, and a gun was recovered nearby in a nearby structure, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Having made an arrest, the statement continued, "there is no further threat to the public."

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation and was still on the scene well into Monday morning, according to Sheriff's Capt. James Scheuller.

The Sheriff's Office has declined to disclose the identity of the man who was shot. Nor has the Sheriff's Office revealed a possible motive for the shooting, but "further updates may come out later today," the captain said.

The man jailed is a 31-year-old from nearby Kasson, Minn., and awaits possible charges, Schueller said. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Byron is a town of about 5,500 residents and is 11 miles west of Rochester.