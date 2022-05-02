A 53-year-old man fatally strangled and beat his girlfriend in a central Minnesota home, according to murder charges.

Michael L. Munger was charged in Crow Wing County District Court on Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the death a day earlier of 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks at the home they shared north of Brainerd.

Munger remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail ahead of a May 12 court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dennis Loucks contacted law enforcement to say that he was told by "Mike" that Louck's former wife "was gone."

Officers arrived at a home in First Assessment Township and found a bloodied Munger in the driveway. He said something to the effect of "you're too late; she's gone."

The officers located Lynnie Ann Loucks' body in a basement bedroom.

Munger told law enforcement that he and Loucks "were arguing about infidelity," according to the charges, which did not elaborate on who might have been leveling accusations.

He told authorities he strangled his girlfriend of about a year with a belt and beating her with a baseball bat.