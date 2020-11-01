A 17-year-old is due in adult court Monday on murder charges that he fatally shot another 17-year-old in the face outside a north Minneapolis market.

Jomoy T. Lee, of Minneapolis, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and fleeing police in connection with the killing of Andre Conley and the wounding of a 19-year-old man with him.

Lee remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead a court appearance Monday morning.

According to the charges:

Police responded to calls of shots fired on Sept. 14 at a corner store at Fremont and Dowling avenues on the North Side. Officers arrived to find Conley and an unidentified 19-year-old man shot. Conley was shot in the face, chest and arm. He died at the hospital.

After the shooting, officers followed Lee and a second suspected shooter as he drove on the edge of downtown near 7th Street and N. Lyndale Avenue. Two police cars attempted to stop him there, but he fled through the North Loop in downtown.

Lee tossed a cellphone and gun out his car window during the chase, and police recovered both. Ballistics testing confirmed that the gun thrown from the car was used in Conley's death.

The chase continued as Lee drove west on eastbound Interstate Hwy. 394, going through high-occupancy vehicle lane barricades.

Lee went from I-394 onto northbound Hwy. 169 and exited at Medicine Lake Road. Golden Valley police managed to hit his car in Plymouth, where he was pulled from the car and arrested. Further information about the accomplice with Lee has yet to be disclosed by authorities.

Both Conley, who was entering his senior year at Patrick Henry High School, and the wounded man had done campaign work for Republican Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in Tuesday election. Conley and the 19-year-old were not campaigning at the time of the shooting.