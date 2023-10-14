Anoka County has charged a 23-year-old Fridley man with second degree murder in the death of his infant son.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Aaron Michael Orlando Rathke and the mother of 5-month-old Kaiden Rathke drove the baby to a Fridley police station on March 1, after he had stopped breathing at their home earlier that night. The infant was taken to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rathke allegedly told police at the time that the baby regularly had difficulty breathing, and that he would often use CPR to "bring him back," according to the complaint.

In August, the mother spoke again to police. She said Rathke killed their son, and that she had been scared to come forward because he abused her and the child. He would regularly hurt their baby, she said, and cause him to pass out when he wouldn't fall asleep. Rathke would then do CPR to resuscitate the baby, the mother said in the complaint.

Police said they spoke to the mother of Rathke's other son, who is 7. The woman said that Rathke had hit her and thrown her into walls during their relationship. She said that their child had a history of seizures, which stopped after he stopped having overnights with Rathke.

In October, the medical examiner ruled Kaiden Rathke's death a homicide, caused by multiple blunt force injuries. Aaron Rathke is in custody with bail set at $250,000. Court records do not list an attorney or his next court date.