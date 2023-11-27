An 18-year-old Robbinsdale man faces three counts of murder in what charges describe as a gang-related shooting earlier this month in north Minneapolis.

Second-degree murder charges recently filed against Jahon Ronnell Lynch in Hennepin County District Court accuse him of killing 20-year-old Antonio Vernon Harper of Minneapolis on Nov. 6 in the 3300 block of Dupont Avenue N.

Harper died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Lynch remains in custody ahead of his first court appearance Monday.

According to the charges:

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. and found Harper lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Video surveillance showed a man shooting in the nearby alley while two other shooters were firing from the sidewalk. Investigators determined three different 9mm handguns were used in the shooting.

One eyewitness said she saw the three men surrounding a home looking toward Harper and two others who crossed the street. At that point, Lynch and his two accomplices ran toward a suspect vehicle, drove around the corner, parked and began shooting.

One of the men with Harper said the shooters were wearing facemasks and they didn't recognize them. As they tried to run away into a backyard, Harper was stuck and the two men with him continued running. The suspect vehicle fled northbound in the alley.

A 911 caller said he saw the vehicle and described the shooter's clothing.

Lynch's cellphone placed him in the vicinity of the shooting. He was also shown on surveillance footage at a nearby McDonald's drive-through roughly an hour before the shooting. He was driving alone in the suspect vehicle and matching the clothing description.

One of Harper's friends told police that the driver of the vehicle was the same person who was shooting at them. He said the only reason for the shooting was gang related.

Investigators believe Lynch targeted members of a rival Minneapolis street gang.

Two days after the shooting, officer spotted the suspect vehicle and the driver fled. Officers confirmed it was stolen from St. Paul the week prior. They found the vehicle and later also discovered Lynch and another passenger hiding under a porch.

Lynch was arrested and charged with fleeing police Nov. 8. He was released from custody the next day, according to jail records. Jail staff confirmed he was re-booked Nov. 13 pending the murder charges filed Nov. 22.