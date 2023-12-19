The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) agreed Monday to pay $6.2 million to settle a dispute with a construction company over problems with a parking ramp it built at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The settlement with PCL Construction Services Inc. includes $5.1 million the MAC had withheld because of construction problems with the $245 million Silver Ramp that opened at Terminal 1 in 2020.

Board members unanimously approved the settlement after meeting in closed session Monday. The board also versed a previous decision to fire PCL over drainage problems and cracking concrete barriers.

Airport officials and PCL leaders met repeatedly since 2019, but couldn't resolve the dispute. PCL contended any problems with the ramp were due to design flaws and other actions of airport officials.

After the MAC board voted to fire PCL in April 2022 the company filed a lawsuit. The case eventually went to arbitration before a mediator and will be settled with the agreement approved Monday.

In a statement, PCL officials said they were pleased with the settlement and noted it agreed that any "issues with the parking ramp are not attributable to any shortcomings in PCL's work."

After parting ways with PCL in 2022, the MAC hired another firm to fix the problems. None of the issues threaten the structural integrity of the structure, officials have said.

The Silver Ramp is an 11-story parking and multimodal structure that has won architectural awards and includes 3,500 parking spots and Minnesota's longest escalator. It was paid for with airport construction bonds and fees paid by travelers.