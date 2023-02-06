The cost to repair the three-year-old Silver Ramp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has risen by more than $1 million to nearly $5 million, according to Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) officials.

The $245 million, 11-story public parking and multimodal facility, which opened in 2020, has won many architectural awards for its glittering design and is easily spotted from Hwy. 5. It features Minnesota's longest escalator and includes some 3,500 parking spaces at Terminal 1, MSP's main hub.

After discovering water ponding issues and concrete barriers that could potentially crack during construction, airport officials last April took the unusual step of firing the project's main contractor, PCL Construction Services Inc., a global firm with an office in Edina. It was the first time the MAC has severed a contract of this sort in more than two decades.

While the commission has spent about $3.25 million repairing problem areas, it discovered more work is necessary to complete the job, said Heather Leide, MAC's director of Airport Development. So the MAC's Planning, Development and Environment Committee on Monday approved an additional $1.45 million to repair additional concrete barrier posts between levels 2 and 11.

The full commission will vote on the measure later this month. The repairs are being funded by general airport revenue bonds.

PCL Construction sued the MAC last April in Hennepin County District Court over the contract dispute. The case was dismissed and the two parties are in arbitration to reach an agreement regarding the repairs. Attorneys for PCL could not be reached Monday for comment.

MAC officials have said the issues don't affect the ramp's structural integrity. Repair work will occur in the spring and summer to allow the concrete and patching material to properly cure.

"The work is on the outside of the deck, so it won't take a lot of space," Leide said. "There won't be significant impact to parking."

The repairs come as air travel continues to improve after being decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The MAC reported last week that 2022 passenger activity exceeded more than 31 million passengers, a 24% increase when compared with the previous year.

The 2022 tally marks a nearly 80% recovery from pre-pandemic passenger levels, as domestic routes were restored and international travel rebounded, MAC officials said last week.