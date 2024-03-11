Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was named the best airport in North America -- again, according to a survey by an airport trade group.

Airports Council International (ACI) named MSP Airport the best in the 25-million to 40-million passenger category for the third straight year, and seventh out of the past eight years. New York's LaGuardia Airport tied MSP in the category.

"This award is particularly meaningful because our own passengers have chosen MSP for one of the industry's highest honors," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP, in a news release.

The awards are based on 595,000 traveler surveys taken on-site last year at 400 airports in 95 countries. They cover 30 key indicators that define a passenger's overall experience, including the ease of finding their way through the airport, check-in procedures, security, cleanliness and shopping and dining, ACI said.

"Flying through MSP isn't just transit; it's an experience crafted with care," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, in a statement.

With nearly 35 million passengers served annually, ACI ranks MSP as the 19th busiest airport in North America. Eighteen commercial airlines will provide nonstop service to 131 domestic and 32 international destinations this year. That includes the impending launch of daily Lufthansa service between MSP and Frankfurt, Germany, beginning June 4.



