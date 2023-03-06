Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the best airport of its size in North America, according to a survey conducted by an international trade association.

MSP shares the top spot in the 25 million to 40 million passenger category with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, according to Montreal-based Airports Council International (ACI World).

The is the second consecutive year that MSP has won top honors, and the sixth time the airport has come in first over the past seven years, according to a news release Monday from the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC).

"For MSP to be recognized by our travelers as one of the best in the world year after year is a testament to our focus on providing exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives," said Brian Ryks, chief executive officer of MAC, which operates the airport.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and San Francisco International Airport came in first among North American airports in the largest category, those that see more than 40 million passengers annually.

The awards are based on 465,000 traveler surveys taken last year at nearly 400 airports in more than 90 countries. They cover 30 key indicators related to the passenger experience, including ease of checking in, security, cleanliness, and retail and dining options.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said the award to MSP "shows that the whole airport community has come together to put the passenger first."

Last year, MSP tallied close to 32 million passengers, a 24% increase over 2021, making it the 16th busiest airport in North America. This year, MSP is expected to have nonstop service to 156 destinations — 127 domestic and 29 international.