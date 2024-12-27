Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Mr. President, pardon the Dreamers
Their status is once again uncertain.
By Patrick Cabello Hansel
Much has been made of President Joe Biden’s extensive use of pardons and commutations during his last weeks in office. The use of presidential pardon powers has never been fully tested in the courts, but it has been generally considered to have no limits. I want to propose a just and, frankly, necessary use of that pardon to protect a group of Americans who are at risk: Dreamers.
Dreamers are the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy instituted by President Barack Obama, when Biden served as vice president. It provides protection from deportation for young people who were brought into this country by their parents, and allows them to apply for work permits. DACA recipients are fully screened by the government; those who have committed felonies or serious misdemeanors are not eligible.
DACA recipients are called Dreamers after the Dream Act, which had brought bipartisan support in the country and the Congress. But every time it, or another immigration reform, was brought up for a vote, it was scuttled by Republican leadership. The Republican Party has shown it is much more interested in hyping fear about immigrants, especially before elections, than in actually doing anything to reform the system.
These young people — many of whom have graduated from college, have started their own businesses and have even been elected to public office — are in limbo once again, due to the change in administration. While President-elect Donald Trump has expressed some sympathy for the Dreamers, he and his party have promised massive deportations. Unlike the situation with other undocumented immigrants, the government has lots of information on the Dreamers’ addresses, work and school experience. This makes them, and their families, more vulnerable to being found and deported.
And unlike other immigrants, most Dreamers have no memory of and few ties to their country of origin. For many, English is their primary language, and their support system is here, not where they came from years ago.
My wife and I served in ministry for over 35 years in immigrant communities in the Bronx, Philadelphia and in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis. We saw firsthand how immigrants contribute to our economy and society. Whether documented or not, immigrants commit far fewer crimes than native-born citizens. They highly value education and bring a work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit that have revitalized so many communities. That has been true for the entire history of our country.
Without a doubt, we need comprehensive immigration reform, one that includes both border security and a path to citizenship for immigrants who have not committed serious crimes. In the meantime, protecting Dreamers is an important step. And lest some say that such a pardon blesses those who commit crimes, let us not forget that Trump has promised to pardon those who attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Biden, we have just celebrated the birth of Christ, who as a baby had to flee oppression and enter a foreign country without permission. In that spirit, and in the spirit of compassion and justice you have shown throughout your public life, I urge you to pardon the Dreamers.
The Rev. Patrick Cabello Hansel, of Minneapolis, is a writer and retired Lutheran pastor who worked in immigrant communities for more than 35 years.
