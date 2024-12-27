Mr. President, pardon the Dreamers

These young people — many of whom have graduated from college, have started their own businesses and have even been elected to public office — are in limbo once again, due to the change in administration. While President-elect Donald Trump has expressed some sympathy for the Dreamers, he and his party have promised massive deportations. Unlike the situation with other undocumented immigrants, the government has lots of information on the Dreamers’ addresses, work and school experience. This makes them, and their families, more vulnerable to being found and deported.