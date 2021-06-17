Cathy Wurzer is adding to her busy schedule. The longtime Twin Cities media personality will host a one-hour talk show on Minnesota Public Radio starting Sept. 7.

The program will replace "MPR Presents," which will still air on an occasional basis. Wurzer will continue to host "Morning Edition."

On social media, Wurzer described the new program as a little bit of everything.

"News through a Minnesota lens about ALL Minnesotans," she said. "I've long wanted to do something like this!"

Wurzer has been with MPR for 20 years. She previously was an anchor and reporter for WCCO-TV. She is also the co-host of PBS' "Almanac."

That's not the only big change at the St. Paul-based station.

Angela Davis, who is hosting an 11 a.m. program, will move to the 9 a.m. time slot, taking over from Kerri Miller, starting Sept 7. Miller will start a new Friday program that will have a heavy emphasis on authors.

"I'm eager to get started on this new opportunity," Davis said in a statement. "Kerri has built a devoted audience at 9 a.m., and I'm looking forward to building on that and inviting more Minnesotans to join the conversation about our lives as Minnesotans, as many of us resume our morning routines and commutes."

Davis, a former WCCO anchor, is married to MPR President Duchesne Drew.

"We are here not only to connect with Minnesota, but also to better connect Minnesota with itself," Drew said in a prepared statement. "We're being intentional about putting our resources behind the news programming that helps us achieve that goal."

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431 @nealjustin