Gov. Tim Walz has extended the temporary nighttime curfew through Monday morning, urging residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul not to travel on city streets or visit public places.

The request is an extension of the curfew in place Friday and Saturday nights, which Walz said "allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities."

The curfew extends from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who aren't complying.

Q: What does it mean to have a curfew?

A: During the curfew, no one can travel on Minneapolis or St. Paul streets or be in public places, with a few exceptions. Mayors and local governments across the state may also choose to issue their own curfews, and many have done so.

Q: Can I go out to get gas, groceries or other necessities? Are people delivering food allowed out?

A: No. Only people going to or from work are allowed on public streets and alleys, along with workers such as police, fire, medical personnel or media professionals. Homeless people or individuals experiencing an emergency are exempt, too.

Q: What should I do if I am stopped by police when I am going to or leaving work?

A: According to the city of Minneapolis, tell the officers where you are going and provide identification if asked. Take as direct a route as possible to and from work.

Q: Will public transit be available?

A: No. Metro Transit said all bus and train service is suspended at least until the end of the day Monday. Metro Mobility and Transit Link are opening their service to essential workers such as health professionals and first responders.

Q: What if I want to watch or protect my house or business?

A: Keeping watch from "safe, nonmobile locations is fine," according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Do not go out walking or drive in your car unless it is an emergency.

Q: What is the penalty for breaking curfew?

A: Breaking curfew is a misdemeanor offense and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail, according to the city of Minneapolis.

Q: What are suburban counties and cities doing? Are they under curfew?

A: It varies by city and county, so go to your city's website to find out. Many local governments are extending the governor's order, for example Dakota and Anoka counties and the cities from Edina and Bloomington to Champlin, Golden Valley and Maplewood.

Q: Can I get an exemption?

A: The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the State Patrol, the Department of Public Safety or the Minnesota National Guard has the ability to provide exemptions if contacted. In the city of Minneapolis, for instance, the mayor has the authority to grant exemptions.

Q: Are people acting as medics at protests exempt?

A: Only trained, licensed medical personnel are exempt. If they are trained and licensed but off-duty or volunteering, they are still exempt, according to the city of Minneapolis.

Q: Does the curfew affect visitors?

A: Yes, anyone who is a resident or a visitor to Minneapolis or St. Paul must abide by the curfew, unless they are exempt.

Q: Can I let out my dog to go to the bathroom?

A: According to the Department of Public Safety, dogs may be let out if necessary but should be exercised outside of curfew hours.

Q: Can I go to the hospital or doctor?

A: People seeking emergency care are exempt from the curfew order.

Q: Will stores and businesses be closed?

A: They are not required to be closed, but the Department of Public Safety said they expect most to close since shopping is not an exemption to the order.

Q: What does "travel" mean during the curfew?

A: Travel includes, without limitation, walking, biking, skateboarding, traveling by scooter, motorcycle, car or public transit.

Q: Can I be outside on my own property during curfew hours, such as on my porch or in my yard?

A: Yes, but if a police officer or other public safety officer asks you to go inside, you must do so.