Review: An unmoving camera and de-aging technology make ‘Here’ with Tom Hanks painful to watch

Zemeckis is a filmmaker known for incorporating the latest in technology and this time it's de-aging as a visual effect, basically turning 68-year-old Hanks into what he looked like while filming ''Splash.'' It's a lot of work, clumsy often, and Zemeckis has gotten lost in the uncanny valley, trying to tell a very human story about what unites us but by altering the actors so much that the human connection is lost. Look closely and you'll see cigarette smoke go into one character, but never come out.