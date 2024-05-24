Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot last week on a Green Line platform in St. Paul.
Metro Transit and St. Paul police found Kevon Ishmel Ewing, 23, of Mounds View, about 11 p.m. May 17 at the Dale Street station. He had been shot multiple times, authorities said.
Emergency responders took him to Regions Hospital, where he later died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner released his name Friday.
The Metro Transit Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the homicide. No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information can contact Metro Transit police investigators.
Star Tribune staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.
